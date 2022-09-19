Women take off hijabs in protest after 22-year-old dies following police arrest in Iran - WATCH

The death of a 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini, who was reportedly arrested and beaten up by the police in Iran for not following the hijab rules, sparked a number of protests all around the country. In western Iran, the women took off their hijabs as a mark of protest and held rallies on the streets.

According to The Guardian, Amini was travelling to Tehran from the province of Kurdistan with her family when she was detained by the police. The 22-year-old was charged with violating the strict dressing codes that the country has implemented and taken away in a police van.

Women of Iran-Saghez removed their headscarves in protest against the murder of Mahsa Amini 22 Yr old woman by hijab police and chanting:



death to dictator!



Removing hijab is a punishable crime in Iran. We call on women and men around the world to show solidarity. #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/ActEYqOr1Q — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 17, 2022 ×

A number of witnesses claimed that she was beaten up inside the van and taken to the nearest police station. While the police denied all such allegations, she was taken to the Kasra hospital where the doctors admitted her in the intensive care unit. The authorities said that she had suffered a heart attack but the family of the victim was not allowed to see her or talk to the doctors in the hospital.

Initially, the family was told that she will be released after a “re-education session” but Amini passed away in the hospital and that became the spark for a wide protest on the harsh punishments and stricter rules imposed on women’s clothing in public by the country’s President Ebrahim Raisi.

Also read | Biden warns Jinping, says US forces would help defend Taiwan against China

A number of videos on social media showed women even cutting their hair to mark their protest as the authorities resorted to the use of tear gas to stop them from marching on the streets.