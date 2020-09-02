Women in Belarus challenge 26-year-old dictatorship of Alexander Lukashenko

The women of Belarus are sounding the wake-up call to everyone out there who thinks that a woman's rightful place is her home and her kitchen.

This young woman is holding on tightly to that man as she is keeping him from being arrested.

More women join in, and ultimately the cops give up.

These women are challenging a 26-year-old dictatorship in Belarus. Sometimes with force and sometimes with love.

Opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova is asking the policemen whether their boss will talk to her.

"Take care, you guys", she said, "We are with you until the end."

The women of Belarus are determined to free their country from the clutches of President Alexander Lukashenko.

They are fighting Europe's last dictator with flags, flowers and balloons. Many women have spent days on the streets. Many have been harassed by the police.

Then others are bringing these protesters coffee and cookies.

These teachers have left their classrooms to protest an unfair presidential election.

These women are protesting police violence.

It all started when one 37-year-old woman challenged a 26-year-old dictatorship.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya took it upon herself to not just fight for her jailed husband. But also for her country's democracy. Today, thousands of stay at home mothers-- like Tikhanovskaya-- are out on the streets. It is not easy to bring down a dictator.

Sometimes it requires you to put up a fight with all your might. And sometimes you need to clean up, and put on your best smile.

The women of Belarus are ready for both.