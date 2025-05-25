Women are at a higher risk of losing their jobs to automation by artificial intelligence (AI) than men, says a new study from the United Nations. The report from the UN’s International Labour Organisation (ILO) and Poland’s National Research Institute of the Ministry of Digital Affairs says that automation could replace around 10 per cent of female-dominated positions in high-income countries compared to just 3.5 per cent for men.

The inequality between male- and female-dominated jobs is highest in high-income countries, where 41 per cent of all high-income jobs for women could be affected by AI, compared to 28 per cent for men.

Largely, the International Labour Organisation study found that one in evry four workers globally work in an occupation with some Artificial Intelligence exposure.

The International Labour Organisation survey was conducted with 1,640 people employed in various fields, and the results were then analysed by a team of international experts.

The researchers then identified how 2,500 professions and more than 29,000 work tasks would be automated and found out that occupations like data entry clerks, typists, word processing operators, accountants, and bookkeeping clerks are the most exposed to artificial intelligence.

“As most occupations consist of tasks that require human input, transformation of jobs is the most likely impact of generative artificial intelligence,” the report further reads.

However, certain factors like technological constraints, infrastructure gaps, and skills shortages are likely to impact AI adoption and the number of jobs lost, it added.

The International Labour Organisation report also urges governments, employees, and workers organisations to shape “inclusive strategies” that can help protect job quality and productivity in endangered fields.

“It’s easy to get lost in the AI hype. What we need is clarity and context,” said Janine Berg, senior economist at the International Labour Organisation.