A woman in the United States who was experiencing a burning sensation in her feet was shocked to know the strange reason for it. Doctors told the 30-year-old that there were parasites in her brain and this is what was causing this condition. The woman had been experiencing hot pain in her feet and legs. It extended to the trunk, her arms and then her head. She started having terrible headaches which did not alleviate despite consuming painkillers.

The woman's case study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Woman picked up parasites on a trip

The parasites were inside her central nervous system. She had been on vacation to Thailand, Japan, and Hawaii and reportedly picked up these worms during her trip, ScienceAlert reported.

After returning home, it took 12 days for the parasites to start showing their effect on her body. She had an intense immune response and only a week after this were the doctors able to diagnose her problem.

When she started experiencing the pain in her feet, tests revealed a mild increase in disease-fighting white blood cells. She later started getting a fever and so decided to visit another hospital.

She was treated with intravenous anti-inflammatories and an anti-anxiety medication. Her headache subsided and she was discharged.

Confusion started setting in

But now the problem started showing up in a weird manner. The next morning she got up and started packing for a vacation, one that wasn't even planned. She looked confused and her roommate told her to rest. But since her condition did not improve, her partner took her to a hospital.

Her blood was tested once again and a CT scan of her head was also performed. No worms showed up in either of them. But then the staff performed a lumbar puncture and found that the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), which covers the brain and spinal cord, had markers of eosinophilic meningitis. This condition is a rare form of brain infection that is caused by parasites.

Diagnosis on rat lungworm

Looking at her travel history and symptoms, the doctors made a presumptive diagnosis of angiostrongyliasis. Also known as rat lungworm, caused by the parasite Angiostrongylus cantonensis. It starts in a rodent and can reach slugs and snails. Eating uncooked snails is not the only thing that can lead these worms to infect the brain. Sometimes they leave residues on green leafy vegetables as well, from where their larvae can enter our bodies.

Creatures that feast on slugs and snails, such as crabs or prawns, can also lead to them entering our bodies. Consuming undercooked crabs or prawns is another way these worms can enter the body of a human being.