A recent long-term study in the US suggests that consuming yoghurt twice a week could offer protection against certain types of colorectal cancer. While previous research has hinted at yoghurt’s benefits for gastrointestinal health, findings have been inconsistent. This new study sheds light on how yoghurt consumption may influence cancer risk.

Advertisment

Key findings

The study, published in Gut Microbes, analysed data from over 87,000 women and nearly 45,000 men, spanning over three decades. While no significant link was found between yoghurt consumption and overall colorectal cancer incidence, researchers observed a notable effect when analysing specific cancer subtypes.

Also read | French scientists achieve major milestone in nuclear fusion, surpassing China’s record

Advertisment

Individuals who consumed at least two servings of yoghurt per week were found to be 20 per cent less likely to develop Bifidobacterium-positive tumours, particularly in the proximal colon, compared to those who consumed yoghurt less than once a month.

Role of Bifidobacterium in Tumor growth

Bifidobacterium is a common gut microbe found in both the human intestine and yoghurt. In about 30 per cent of colorectal cancer cases, this bacterium is present in tumour tissue, particularly in aggressive forms of the disease. It appears to thrive in the low-oxygen environment of tumours, potentially leaking past the intestinal barrier into colon tissue.

Advertisment

Surprisingly, consuming more Bifidobacterium through yoghurt might help prevent this process. Early studies suggest that the bacterium may have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and immune-boosting effects, which could support gut health and strengthen the intestinal barrier.

Also read | 'First in the world': London doctors cure blindness in children born with a genetic condition

Further research needed

While the findings are promising, researchers emphasise that the results are observational and require further study. Epidemiologist Andrew Chan from Massachusetts General Hospital noted that this research adds to growing evidence linking diet, gut microbiome health and cancer risk.

The study’s authors suggest that future research should explore the long-term effects of yoghurt consumption on colorectal cancer prevention and the underlying biological mechanisms.