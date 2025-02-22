French scientists achieved a breakthrough on Tuesday in nuclear fusion research, successfully maintaining superheated plasma for a record 22 minutes.

The experiment was conducted using the WEST tokamak machine in southern France, where the plasma was sustained for 1,337 seconds on February 12. France’s Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) confirmed that this surpassed the previous record set in China last month by 25 per cent.

A step closer to the future of clean energy

Nuclear fusion involves fusing two atomic nuclei to release energy—a stark contrast to nuclear fission, which splits atoms and is used in existing nuclear power plants. Fusion promises a near-limitless supply of clean energy without the long-lived radioactive waste associated with fission.

However, achieving controlled fusion requires extreme conditions, with plasma temperatures exceeding 100 million degrees Celsius

Overcoming scientific and technological hurdles

Anne-Isabelle Etienvre, head of fundamental research at the CEA, emphasised that sustaining plasma for such a duration demonstrates significant progress in controlling and maintaining the process. However, she acknowledged that several technological barriers remain before fusion can produce more energy than it consumes, reported AFP.

The WEST research team now aims to extend plasma durations even further, potentially reaching several hours, while also increasing temperatures to approach real-world fusion conditions. Scientists are also analysing how prolonged exposure to intense plasma affects the tokamak’s interior, which will be crucial for future reactors.

Preparing for the ITER project

The findings from this experiment are expected to contribute to the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), a massive multinational fusion project under construction in France. First proposed in 1985, ITER brings together global partners, including China, the European Union, India, Japan, South Korea, Russia, and the United States. Originally scheduled to become operational this year, ITER has faced repeated delays and rising costs, pushing its expected launch to at least 2033.

