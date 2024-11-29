Sydney, Australia

A woman has been denied bail by the Australian Supreme Court on Thursday (Nov 28) over the alleged killing of her husband to escape an abusive marriage. Sydney-based woman butchered her 62-year-old husband Mamdouh "Emad" Noufl, dismembered his body with a drop saw, and disposed of it in 30 plastic bags across south-west Sydney, reported The Sydney Morning Herald.

Nirmeen Noufl, 53, allegedly murdered her husband in May last year and gained control of certain finances. She was arrested last month.

Nirmeen was supported by a dozen family members and friends as she was refused bail on Thursday. She is still fighting the charges.

The police alleged that Nirmeen Noufl murdered her husband on May 3 last year. They said that she slashed him with knives and power saw in the family home in Greenacre in Sydney’s west and disposed of his body parts in residential and commercial bins across several suburbs.

According to the report, a person known as "Witness A" allegedly saw some of her "callous" actions on the night of the alleged murder. Meanwhile, another witness allegedly reported hearing statements from Nirmeen that could be considered admissions to killing her husband.

The police fact sheet submitted to the court alleged that the accused was motivated by previous abuse and frustrations over her husband's relationship with a woman in Egypt, whom he got engaged to while wanting to stay married to his wife.

Last month, Nirmeen also checked herself into a mental health hospital and got arrested only, based on what police considered to be strong circumstantial evidence.

However, his husband's remains have not been found yet.

Her lawyer Greg James, KC, said Nirmeen suffered from mental illnesses including depression, PTSD, and a psychotic illness.

