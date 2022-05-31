With ‘airsoft guns’, US man posts school shooting threat on social media, gets arrested

A man has been arrested in the US on Sunday for posting a school shooting threat on social media. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, 18-year-old Corey Anderson, in his social media post, wrote, “Hey Siri, directions to the nearest school.” In the post, Anderson had also shared his photos in a tactical-style vest and weapons, which looked like a handgun and rifle. "This type of threat is unacceptable. This man intentionally instilled fear into our community as a sick joke, but be warned, this is no laughing matter," Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

On Sunday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about the post of Anderson. "We will do everything within our power to apprehend, and pursue charges on those who make school-based threats. Protecting students is our greatest priority. We take school threats very seriously, if you see something suspicious, please contact us immediately,” Chronister added.

On investigation, the detectives determined that the handgun and rifle were actually “airsoft guns.” The accused was arrested at his home and charged with a written or electronic threat to carry out a mass shooting or act of terrorism.

