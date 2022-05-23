WION reports from Tokyo: PM Modi's crucial meetings with business leaders; focus on Quad summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Japan to attend the Quad summit on Tuesday (May 24), where he will meet the leaders of the United States, Japan and Australia. Before boarding the plane, PM Modi on Sunday said that the Quad leaders will once again have the opportunity to discuss various initiatives and issues of mutual interest.

PM Modi received a rousing welcome when he reached Tokyo Monday morning. On his first day, he met with business leaders and held talks aiming to boost investments in India.

PM Modi chaired a roundtable with Japanese business leaders where top executives and CEOs of 34 Japanese companies participated.

As per the official statement, the companies were from various sectors, including automobiles, electronics, semiconductors, steel, technology, trading and banking and finance.

The Indian Prime Minister also said that how India has attracted a record FDI of USD 84 billion in the previous financial year despite a slump in global FDI.

The official release also noted: "He invited greater participation by Japanese companies in India and proposed celebrating Japan's contribution to India's development journey in the form of a 'Japan Week'".

On Tuesday, PM Modi will attend the Quad summit (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue), which is widely regarded as a counterweight to China that builds its economic and military weight in the Indo-Pacific region.

As far as China is concerned, what steps Quad is likely to take to ensure a free Indo-Pacific, especially after US President Joe Biden said that the US remains committed to Japan's defence.

Biden also announced that 13 countries have joined a new, US-led Asia-Pacific trade initiative touted as a counterweight to China's aggressive expansion.

Biden also said that China was "flirting with danger" and said the US would defend Taiwan militarily if Beijing invaded.

On being asked whether the US would intervene militarily in case an against has been made to forcibly take control of Taiwan, Biden said, "That's the commitment we made." China considers Taiwan a renegade province to be unified with the mainland.

"We agreed with the One China policy, we signed on to it... but the idea that (Taiwan) can be taken by force is just not appropriate. It will dislocate the entire region and be another action similar to what happened in Ukraine," said Biden.

