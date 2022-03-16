WION Climate Summit: Nepal's environment minister urges for global partnerships to combat climate crisis

Ramsahay Prasad Yadav, Nepal's forest and environment minister weighed in on the climate crisis that the world is facing right and called it the "most serious issue", especially for the developing countries. He emphasised the impacts of climate change in Nepal.

While speaking during the WION Climate Summit, Yadav said that Nepal is "highly vulnerable" to climate change. He said that the recent climate-related incidents showed that sensitivity to climate change has been increasing. He said we need to be well prepared to cope with the issue.

"Due to geology and topography, microclimatic condition and the associated livelihood with climate-sensitive sector and limited financial institutional capacity, the climate-induced responsibility may increase," the minister said during his address at the summit.

The minister further said that Nepal has a very "low contribution" to greenhouse gas emission, but the climate vulnerability is "among the highest". Despite that Nepal has approved a long-run strategy for low greenhouse gas emissions, he said.

He added that development aiming to get net-zero by 2045 and submitted it to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

He said climate change adaptation is the priority of Nepal in climate action, adding that recently National Adaptation Plan of Nepal has been approved and the country's adaptation actions will be guided by the programmes indicated by the National Adaptation Plan document.

He said that Nepal is committed to preparing and implementing a local adaptation plan of action for all municipalities by 2030. This is subsequently reflected in the nationally determined contribution.

He said Nepal needs "significant financial resources, technology and capacity development support" to implement policies and plans related to climate change.

He further added that global and regional partnerships are essential in combating the challenges posed by climate changes successfully.

Watch his address here: