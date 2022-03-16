Wion Climate Summit | Very aggressive period for electric vehicles, says Mahua Acharya

"There is a lot going on (about electric vehicles)," was Mahua Acharya's conclusion at her opening remarks during a session in WION Climate Summit. The Managing Director and CEO of Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) had a lot to talk about electric vehicles and their ecosystem.

The session titled 'Beyond mobility' was moderated by WION's Jasper Reid.

Acharya opined that there was a lot of discussion going on in India when it came to electric vehicles. This discussion, she said, circled around batteries of the electric vehicles, pollution and the issue of charging stations (Are there enough?).

While these points found their way into discussions being held by the public, manufacturers had other concerns, she said.

According to Mahua Acharya, the manufacturers were wondering where would the steady supply for components come from.

Acharya noted that on federal level, India's central government was actively making efforts to popularise use of electric vehicles (EVs). This included measures like subsidising EVs.

All in all this is a "very aggressive period for electric vehicles," opined Mahua Acharya.

She made an observation that while "legacy" automotive players in the market were making moves to enter the electric vehicle market, there were a number of new players as well.

"That is quite encouraging to see," she said.