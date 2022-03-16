WION Climate Summit: Maldives minister urges for access to affordable finance to address climate issues

While speaking during WION Climate Summit, Shauna Aminath, the environment minister of Maldives talked about the climate crisis, which is a burning topic globally as world leaders are coming together to address the issue.

During her address, she said," Maldives is very climate-vulnerable. The highest point in our country is just about 1.5 metres above the sea and we are 1200 islands. So the sea is just all around us."

"Sea level rises is a threat to our existence which is why reducing global greenhouse gas emissions is a question of national security for us," said Aminath, who is also the former policy secretary to the President of the Maldives.

"As an island nation, our oceans are connected to every aspect of our lives, our economy, and our future. We are only as resilient as our reefs, dependent on them for our survival and livelihood", said Aminath during her address.

The minister said that the problem the Maldives face is one of finance. "We need access to affordable finance so we can invest in energy projects."

Highlighting the financial assistance by the Indian government, Aminath said, "The Indian government is already providing concessional financing for the Maldives to build water and sanitation systems in 34 islands, one of the largest adaptation measures."

"Similarly, India and Indian renewable energy companies can play a big role. We would like you to come to the Maldives to help us to build our new and renewable energy infrastructure," Aminath said.

She called global partners to address the challenges posed by climate change collectively.