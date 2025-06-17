Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth on Monday (Jun 16) announced that the United States is reinforcing its military presence in the Middle East to enhance its “defensive posture”. This comes amid the deadly ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran continued for the fourth night.

“Over the weekend, I directed the deployment of additional capabilities to the United States Central Command Area of Responsibility,” Hegseth posted on X. “Protecting US forces is our top priority and these deployments are intended to enhance our defensive posture in the region.”