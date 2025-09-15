/Will Trump attend Charlie Kirk's funeral on Sep 21? Here's what we know

Right-wing activist and United States President Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk was shot at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday (Sep 10). He later succumbed to injuries. His death has caused a stir in the political landscape of America, with thousands demanding justice. Both sides of the spectrum are pointing fingers at the increasing gun violence in the United States. However, some also criticised Kirk and his views on gun violence. Meanwhile, the US administration under President Donald Trump declared him a martyr and announced that US flags will be flown at half mast in his honour. A suspect named Tyler Robinson has been arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the murder case. Investigations have revealed several controversial things, including his alleged transgender partner, Lance Twiggs.

Charlie Kirk's funeral: Date, location, and expected attendees

Turning Point USA announced that a memorial event for Charlie Kirk would take place on September 21 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. They mentioned that doors would open at 8 a.m. with the program starting at 11 a.m., and attendees could register online on a first-come, first-served basis. The tribute on the memorial website described Kirk’s commitment to his faith, family, and his dedication to fighting for America’s future. It noted that Kirk had started Turning Point USA as an 18-year-old in a garage in Illinois and grew it into a major grassroots movement. The statement also mentioned that Kirk died while pursuing what he loved—advocating for truth, faith, family, and freedom—and that his sacrifice would continue to inspire future generations by demonstrating that truth should never be silenced and that courage and freedom must be defended at all costs.

On Sep 12, speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews, Trump said that he would attend the funeral of Kirk as he is obligated to do so. “They’ve asked me to go, and I think I have an obligation to do it,” he said. However, there is no official confirmation from the White House on the same. Vice President JD Vance, who also arrived with Kirk's casket on September 11, is expected to attend the funeral, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.







