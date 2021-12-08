Will respond with strong economic measures over Ukraine escalation: Biden tells Putin

US President Biden and Russian President Putin conducted summit talks over a video link on Tuesday which lasted for two hours.

The White House said President Biden "voiced deep concerns" over Russia's escalation of forces surrounding Ukraine.

Biden told the Russian president that the US and its allies would respond with "strong economic and other measures in the event of military escalation."

Biden reiterated his support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and called for de-escalation and a return to diplomacy, the White House added.

The two leaders also decided to follow up on development in Ukraine in coordination with allies and partners.

Biden and Putin also discussed US-Russia dialogue on strategic stability, ransomware including joint work on regional issues including Iran.

The White House added that President Biden would call US allies including Britain, France, Germany and Italy after talks with the Russian president.

The talks took place amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine with Russian troops reportedly amassed at the border. President Putin has repetedly denied Russia intends to invade Ukraine while asserting that the country's troops can move around freely inside their territory.

Western powers in the past one month have repeatedly warned Russia over escalation of tensions with Ukraine.

(With inputs from Agencies)