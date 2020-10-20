Will not be intimidated by China's 'hooligan' diplomats: Taiwan

Taiwan on Tuesday said that it will not be intimidated by China's "hooligan" officials and will continue to celebrate its national day around the world.

Taiwan deputy foreign minister Henry Tseng told Parliament that it condemned "irrational acts" by the Chinese diplomats amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

It comes after Taiwan had accused Chinese diplomats of attempting to charge into a diplomatic event to take pictures and collect information on who was attending the country's National Day celebrations.

Also read: Taiwan diplomat hospitalised after scuffle with Chinese diplomats in Fiji

Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang said the world needed to see what China was capable of, saying what they did was a "barbaric act".

"China's officials posted overseas are acting like hooligans; beating people is not acceptable. We sternly condemn this," he told reporters.

The issue was hard to deal with because the Chinese diplomats there has diplomatic immunity, Su added.

We strongly condemn the violence against our diplomat in #Fiji🇫🇯 by #China's uncivilized "wolf warriors." As a sovereign state, we'll continue celebrating #TaiwanNationalDay everywhere, every year. #Taiwan🇹🇼 is a force for good in the world & we won't be intimidated. JW — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) October 19, 2020 ×

Taiwan's charges were hotly disputed by China, who said that its diplomats were trying to find out whether any Fijian politicians were present at the event.

The Pacific is a major source of competition between the two, where Taiwan has official diplomatic relations with four countries, though not Fiji.

Speaking in Taipei, Taiwan Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said Taiwan is a "peace-loving country" and China can spread as many lies as it likes.

Relations between the two countries were on the edge earlier this month as Taiwan celebrated its National Day amid repeated incursion of Chinese jets into Taiwan's airspace. China considers Taiwan as a reneged province in which it intends to unite with the mainland.