Iran’s chief negotiator and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the Strait of Hormuz will be administered by Tehran, state media reported on Tuesday (Jun 23). This comes after the first round of talks between the United States and Iran concluded at the luxury Swiss resort of Burgenstock on Monday (Jun 22), with mediators Pakistan and Qatar describing the discussions as “positive and constructive”. In a video message, Ghalibaf said that the discussions produced “good achievements”.

“The Strait of Hormuz will never return to its pre-war conditions and will be administered by the Islamic Republic of Iran, in accordance with international law,” Ghalibaf said as quoted by IRNA.

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Speaking about the discussions in Switzerland, Ghalibaf said, “In my view, this trip had good achievements, especially regarding the discussion of the Strait, the Lebanon discussions, the question of oil waiver, and the matter of releasing the frozen funds.”

“Of course, we believe we are still at the beginning of this work and must continue our efforts,” he added.

What happened at US-Iran talks?

The first round of talks following the virtual signing of the US-Iran deal to end the conflict in the Middle East at the Lake Lucerne Summit in Burgenstock, Switzerland, has concluded. After the discussions, Meditiators Pakistan and Qatar issued a joint statement on Monday (Jun 22), saying that progress was made towards ending the war.

During the talks, the US and Iran agreed to set up communication lines to keep the vital Strait of Hormuz open and end hostilities in Lebanon. The Statement added that the negotiators reached an agreement on a “roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days”. Technical talks are expected to continue for the rest of the week at the Swiss resort of Burgenstock

“Encouraging progress has been made including the creation of a mechanism for further technical talks,” mediators said, detailing a contact channel set up to “avoid incidents and miscommunication” at the Strait of Hormuz.

In addition, a “de-confliction cell” between the parties and the Lebanese authorities has also been agreed upon to avoid the renewal of fighting.