/‘Hormuz is not your personal casino’: Iranian lawmaker slams Trump amid US-Iran talks

Head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security Committee Ebrahim Azizi slammed US President Donald over the strategic Strait of Hormuz. This comes as first round of talks between Washington and Tehran took place in Switzerland on Monday (Jun 22), with mediators Pakistan and Qatar describing the discussions as “positive and constructive”. Despite the talks, Trump threatened Tehran of renewed strikes over continued fighting in Lebanon, prompting Israeli delegation to walk out of the talks briefly in protest.

“You make threats; we take action,” Azizi warned. “The Strait of Hormuz is neither your personal casino nor the backyard of modern-day pirates; these are Iranian sovereign waters, and the ultimate decision rests with the noble people of Iran and its brave armed forces.”

What happened at US-Iran talks?

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The first round of talks following the virtual signing of the US-Iran deal to end the conflict in the Middle East at the Lake Lucerne Summit in Burgenstock, Switzerland has concluded. After the discussions, Meditiators Pakistan and Qatar issued a joint statement on Monday (Jun 22), saying that progress was made towards ending the war.

During the talks, the US and Iran agreed to set up communication lines to keep the vital Strait of Hormuz open and end hostilities in Lebanon. The Statement added that the negotiators reached agreement on a “roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days”. Technical talks are expected to continue for the rest of the week at the Swiss resort of Burgenstock

“Encouraging progress has been made including the creation of a mechanism for further technical talks,” mediators said, detailing a contact channel set up to “avoid incidents and miscommunication” at the Strait of Hormuz.

In addition, a “de-confliction cell” between the parties and the Lebanese authorities has also been agreed to avoid renewal of fighting.