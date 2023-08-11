Will Michelle Obama run for US President in 2024 elections?

United States President Joe Biden launched his re-election campaign a few weeks ago with a video in which he said that the country is at a crossroads in the 2024 election.

But, the Democratic Party, on the other hand, needs to be convinced that he is the best candidate they have. As the nation looks for the right candidate, a familiar name might come up.

In a report published on Thursday (August 10) by The Telegraph, the former first lady of the US, Michelle Obama, could be that name... and Biden might bow out.

Critics have highlighted issues with Biden, one of which is the increasing incidence of his gaffes. In the latest episode, he mistakenly referred to the Grand Canyon as one of the "nine" wonders of the world. The fuss around his health has been a massive issue.

The incident happened when he was giving a speech at the Red Butte Airfield in Arizona, close to the Grand Canyon, where he focused on his administration's climate and conservation initiatives.

Also read: Trump appointee Delaware Attorney David Weiss declared as special counsel in Hunter Biden case

Watch this report:

Will she, or will she not... it's a matter of speculation at this moment, but in an interview, she has previously denied any desire to seek candidacy.

A Fox report in May mentioned that former White House and Pentagon official Douglas MacKinnon said if not Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris, Democrats could look to a past superstar.

A report by Politico this year stated that Biden faces doubt from some "high-level Democrats". The report read: "High-level Democrats are rallying to President Biden's reelection, not because they think it's in the best interest of the country to have an 82-year-old start a second term but because they fear the potential alternative: the nomination of Kamala Harris and election of Donald Trump."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE