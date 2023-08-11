Trump appointee Delaware Attorney David Weiss declared as special counsel in Hunter Biden case

US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday (August 11) declared Delaware Attorney David Weiss as a special counsel to investigate alleged illicit overseas business deals of Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden.

The decision came after plea talks between the Justice Department and Hunter fell apart after an intervention from a Delaware federal judge. David Weiss has been investigating Hunter since 2019 over charges related to tax evasion and possession of illegal firearms.

But his appointment as the special counsel gives him more powers. The appointment authorises him to "conduct the ongoing investigation described above, as well as any matters that arose from that investigation or may arise,” said Garland.

Weiss himself asked for the special counsel status

Garland also informed that Weiss himself asked for the special counsel status on Tuesday (August 8) after he determined that “his investigation has reached a stage at which he should continue his work as Special Counsel and he asked to be so appointed."

He will present a report at the end of the investigation in conformity with special counsel regulations and accordingly make the results public, reported NPR.

Plea between Justice Dept and Hunter Biden falls apart

The recent development arises just a few weeks after the judge overseeing the Hunter Biden case expressed her hesitance to approve the plea deal negotiated between the president's son and the Justice Department.

She instructed both sides to provide further explanations and scheduled a future court appearance.

The judge demanded clarification from both sets of attorneys that the agreement doesn't grant Hunter Biden broad immunity from prosecution regarding his business activities.

Consequently, Hunter Biden entered a plea of not guilty to two misdemeanour charges related to his failure to file federal income taxes.

What was the plea deal?

Earlier this year, Hunter Biden had initially pleaded guilty to two misdemeanour charges connected to his federal income tax filings. Additionally, federal authorities accused him of a felony firearm violation. He then accepted a pretrial diversion arrangement to evade prosecution in this matter.

According to David Weiss, the Delaware U.S. attorney appointed during the Trump administration, Hunter Biden neglected to pay federal income taxes for the years 2017 and 2018, despite having owed over $100,000 in taxes annually.

Moreover, in October 2018, Biden unlawfully possessed a firearm despite knowing he was a controlled substance user and addicted, as per Weiss' office.

However, the plea deal faced intense opposition from the Republicans, who alleged that it was an example of unfair treatment for Joe Biden’s son.