Hunter Biden sold his father as 'the brand' to oligarchs, House Oversight GOP claims

United States President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden's troubles continue to mount. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer on Wednesday (August 9), released a 19-page memo revealing that Hunter and his business associate received millions in payments from Russian and Kazakhstani oligarchs while Biden Sr. served as the country's vice president.

The memo names Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina and Kazakhstani oligarch Kenes Rakishev as well as a Ukrainian energy company, known as Burisma Holdings. According to screenshots of redacted bank records added in the memo, Hunter received millions in payments from all three. Later on, VP Biden attended dinners with Baturina, Rakishev and a representative from Burisma.

"Then-Vice President Biden joined approximately 20 phone calls on speakerphone with Hunter Biden’s foreign business associates and attended dinners with foreign oligarchs who paid huge sums of money to Hunter Biden," the memo reads.

Bank records show that Baturina, the widow of former Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov, transferred $3.5 million to Rosemont Seneca Thornton (a company founded by Hunter) on 14 February 2014. Notably, Hunter's longtime business partner Devon Archer confirmed the payment during his interview last week.

Afterwards, a total of $2.7 million was wired to Rosemont Seneca Bohai - another company that Hunter co-owned with Archer.

During a press conference, after the release of the memo, Comer said Hunter sold his father and his position as 'the brand' to reap millions from oligarchs.

“During Joe Biden’s vice presidency, Hunter Biden sold him as ‘the brand’ to reap millions from oligarchs in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine. It appears no real services were provided other than access to the Biden network, including Joe Biden himself," said Comer.

"And Hunter Biden seems to have delivered. This is made clear by meals at Café Milano where then-Vice President Joe Biden dined with oligarchs from around the world who had sent money to his son," he added.

White House refutes the claims

Despite the revelations by the GOP lawmaker, the White House continues to assert that Comer’s investigation is designed for political purposes. Washington says that GOP is yet to find any evidence that Joe Biden directly profited from his son's foreign business dealings.

“Today House Republicans on the Oversight Committee released another memo full of years-old ‘news,’ innuendo, and misdirection – but notably missing, yet again, is any connection to President Biden," said White House spokesperson Ian Sams.

