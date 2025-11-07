/Will Field Marshal Asim Munir rule Pakistan? Nation is dangerously close to giving the military unfettered powers

Pakistan is on the cusp of a potentially dangerous constitutional shift that could entrench military dominance and elevate Gen Asim Munir to unprecedented powers. At the heart of these concerns is the debate over the 27th Amendment to the 1973 Constitution, causing alarm among opposition political parties, legal experts and civil society. Civilian control over the military has always been largely symbolic in Pakistan, but it could be entirely sacrificed if the so-called 'Munir Amendment' passes, strengthening the hands of Munir, who currently holds the rare rank of Field Marshal.

A collusion of government and military that suits Munir

The current Pakistani coalition government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with Asif Ali Zardari of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as president, is seen by observers as Munir’s best opportunity to implement the reforms. The coalition came to power with the backing of the military establishment, providing Munir a conducive environment to push constitutional changes.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The full text of the amendment has not yet been made public, but reports indicate that three major areas are being addressed: the military command structure, particularly Article 243; federal-provincial relations; and the mandate of the judiciary. The ruling coalition has sought support from the PPP for provisions including establishing constitutional courts, revising the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, and amending Article 243 concerning armed forces command. While there is some opposition within PPP regarding financial allocations under the NFC award, the party is generally supportive of expanding military powers.

The rise of Munir: from army chief to Field Marshal

Munir’s promotion to Field Marshal in May 2025 came in the wake of heightened India-Pakistan tensions following Operation Sindoor, India’s response to the Pahelgam terror attack. This is only the second time in Pakistan’s history that someone has been appointed Field Marshal; the first was Ayub Khan in 1959.

Already, Munir’s term as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has been extended to November 2027 following a 2024 constitutional amendment that expanded army chiefs’ tenure from three to five years.

Why critics worry about the new constitutional amendment

The amendment could institutionalise military influence, giving Munir significant authority over military appointments, intelligence operations, and national security decisions, including potential war-making powers.

Supporters argue that redefining the military’s role will provide stability in Pakistan’s long-term governance, by codifying the military’s contributions to national security.

Opposition is handicapped

Imran Khan, the former prime minister, and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have strongly opposed the move, calling it an assault on civilian supremacy and judicial independence, which could lead to de facto lifetime military rule. PTI lawmakers have vowed to block the bill and staged boycotts of previous constitutional votes.

Some Islamist parties, such as JUI-F, and ethnic nationalist groups from Balochistan, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, are also opposed, arguing that the amendments undermine federalism and threaten provincial autonomy.

A de facto martial law in Pakistan

Legal experts warn that the amendment could create a “neo-martial law” environment, undermining judicial independence and democracy. If passed, Pakistan’s already entrenched reliance on the military in politics could become formalised. Civilian leadership could be sidelined, and decision-making transparency reduced.

Will the amendment pass?

There is an estimated 70–80 per cent chance of passage. A two-thirds majority in both houses is required for a constitutional amendment, and the ruling coalition, led by PML-N and PPP, holds nearly enough seats to meet this threshold. Observers also note that some lawmakers from smaller parties could be coerced or persuaded to vote for the amendment when it is tabled.

What the future holds for Pakistan: Another period of turbulence?

If the amendment passes without broad national and political consensus, it could deepen political polarisation, with opponents taking to the streets. Provincial regions could see violence and heavy-handed suppression of protests.

If enacted, the 27th Amendment could mark a watershed moment in Pakistan’s civil-military balance. Will opportunist politicians formally hand sweeping powers to Field Marshal Asim Munir and the military establishment? The coming weeks will be critical.

