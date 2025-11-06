/India bolsters 'chicken's neck' defenses amid Pakistan's engagement with Bangladesh

In a quiet but unmistakable show of resolve, India has unveiled three new military garrisons along its volatile border with Bangladesh, fortifying a frontier amid Delhi's concerns of growing engagement of Pakistan with Bangladesh.

The outposts, positioned at Bamuni near Dhubri , Kishenganj , and Chopra are now fully operational and are seen as force multiplier for the Indian Army and Border Security Force, designed to plug perceived gaps in the 4,096-kilometer Indo-Bangladeshi boundary and ensure swift countermeasures to any incursion.

The move comes at a precarious moment. The Siliguri Corridor, a slender 22-kilometer-wide strip of land in northern West Bengal, derisively called the "Chicken's Neck" for its vulnerability, serves as India's sole terrestrial link to its eight northeastern states, home to over 45 million people and vast natural resources. Severing this artery would isolate the region, crippling military logistics and economic lifelines that ferry billions in goods annually.

New Delhi has ramped up fortifications here with the new garrisons as part of a broader border modernization drive.