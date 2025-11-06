/Pakistan 'breaches ceasefire', fires projectiles into Afghanistan amid talks in Turkey

The Pakistani Army allegedly fired projectiles into Afghanistan on Thursday despite the two neighbours resuming peace negotiations in Turkey to reinforce a fragile ceasefire. According to news agency AFP some sources in the Afghan military and local witnesses reported the incident of firing lasted for 10-15 minutes.

“Pakistan used light and heavy weapons and targeted civilian areas,” an Afghan military source was quoted as saying by the news agency. Some eyewitnesses said the shelling by Pakistan lasted 10-15 minutes.

The source also said that Afghanistan did not retaliate keeping in mind the ongoing talks in Turkey.

“We have not retaliated yet, out of respect for the ongoing negotiations," said the military official.

Afghanistan-Pakistan Peace talks in Turkiye

Menawhile, the third round of the Pakistan-Afghanistan talks aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, the cross-border terrorism and consolidating the fragile ceasefire will begin in Istanbul today. The delegation for this round of talks is led by Lt. Gen Asim Malik, Director General of the ISI and other senior officials from the military, intelligence agencies and the Foreign Office.

The Taliban delegation includes General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) chief Abdul Haq Waseq, Deputy Interior Minister Rehmatullah Najib, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen, Anas Haqqani, Qahar Balkhi, Zakir Jalali, and Afghanistan’s chargé d’affaires in Ankara.