US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that American military forces carried out a precise attack on three key nuclear sites in Iran. The development followed in response to dismantle Tehran’s nuclear capabilities. However, in retaliation, Iran threatens that the action could potentially trigger further tensions across the region.

In a post on social media, Trump said, "We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air airspace. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home.”

During the strike, the US military used B-2 bombers to make a precise attack on Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan nuclear facilities. It is one of the most advanced strategic weapons platforms, which has the capability of entering sophisticated air defences.

The most advanced strategic weapons platforms, B-2 bombers, are the weapons which has the capability of carrying the Massive Ordinance Penetrator. These are the only type of bombers that could potentially sabotage the underground nuclear facilities, according to a report in Reuters.

It boasts an unrefueled range exceeding 6,000 nautical miles (around 11,112 km), enabling it to strike targets globally from US mainland bases. With aerial refuelling, its reach becomes virtually unlimited, as demonstrated in past missions from Missouri to destinations like Afghanistan, Libya, and most recently, Iran.

Capable of carrying over 40,000 pounds (18,144 kg) of armaments, the B-2 can deploy a wide range of conventional and nuclear weapons. Its internal weapon bays are engineered to preserve its stealth profile while accommodating heavy payloads, including up to two GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrators (MoP), 30,000-pound precision "bunker buster" bombs.

Reports indicate that six such bunker busters were deployed against Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility. The bomber operates with a two-person crew, optimising manpower while leveraging advanced automation for operational efficiency.

Its cutting-edge stealth design uses radar-absorbing materials and sleek, angular surfaces to avoid detection. The B-2’s radar signature is said to be as small as that of a bird, making it extremely difficult for enemy defences to detect.

The 30,000-pound MOP signify the largest conventional bomb in the US arsenal, which is specifically designed to defeat hardened underground bunkers. The massive size of the bomb requires the B-2 to carry only one or two MOPs per mission, but it has the unmatched bunker-penetration capability.

The 20.5-foot (6.25-m) length weapon with GPS-guided precision helps the weapon to target accurately against specific underground facilities. In addition, over 200 feet with hardened concrete can be penetrated, which makes this weapon quite effective against the most protected underground installations in the world.