United States President Donald Trump has congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping after the US Supreme Court's recent birthright citizenship decision. The US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to strike down a presidential executive order that sought to end birthright citizenship for children of undocumented parents born on US soil. The landmark decision upheld the 14th Amendment's citizenship clause, affirming that virtually all babies born in the United States maintain their constitutional right to American citizenship. However, all eyes turned to Trump when he unexpectedly congratulated Xi Jinping. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “I would like to congratulate President Xi, and the Great Country of China, on their massive Birthright Citizenship WIN!”

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Why Trump congratulated Jinping?

Trump tagged Jinping sarcastically as he was likely referring to the landmark 1898 ruling United States v Wong Kim Ark, which became the legal foundation of American citizenship under the 14th Amendment. In this case, Wong Kim Ark, who was born in San Francisco in 1873 to Chinese immigrant parents who were not US citizens, argued that he was an US citizen despite his parents not being one. He alleged that US government did wrong to him in denying him entry to the country after a trip abroad. The collector of customs denied him entry, arguing he was not a citizen under the restrictive Chinese Exclusion Act and that his citizenship followed that of his parents. While his case was being argued, Wong was confined to a steamship off the coast of San Francisco for months. In 1898, the Supreme Court ruled that Wong Kim Ark was a US citizen by birth under the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment.



Chief Justice John Roberts referenced the same case on June 30, stating that there was no justification for deviating from the established constitutional understanding. Trump by congratulating Jinping seemed to imply that people born in the US to Chinese parents have long benefited from the decision by applauding Xi.

How Trump reacted?