/From NVIDIA to Goldman Sachs: Why America’s top CEOs are with Trump in China

US President Donald Trump is in Beijing for a 3-day state visit. He is accompanied by some of the tech and AI industry and financial titans, approximately 17 prominent chief executives and Wall Street financial leaders. US media termed it “a roster of candidates for Mar-a-Lago membership” instead of a diplomatic mission. "I will be asking President Xi, a Leader of extraordinary distinction, to 'open up' China so that these brilliant people can work their magic, and help bring the People's Republic to an even higher level," wrote US President Donald Trump.

Who are the big giants in Trump's entourage?

The roster includes SpaceXAI CEO Elon Musk, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Apple CEO Tim Cook, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, Kelly Ortberg Kelly President and Chief Executive of Boeing, Larry Culp Chief Executive of GE Aerospace, Cristiano Amon Chief Executive of Qualcomm, Sanjay Mehrotra Chief Executive of Micron, Stephen Schwarzman Chief Executive of Blackstone, David Solomon Chief Executive of Goldman Sachs, Jane Fraser Chief Executive of Citigroup (Citi), Ryan McInerney Chief Executive of Visa.

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Why are there so many CEOs in Trump's entourage?

The most honest extrapolation from the situation, after looking at the ballooning US debts of $39 trillion, is that Wall Street wants to access the Chinese household savings, China's enormous pool of capital, consumers, data-driven growth and AI sectors. China's household savings rate is over 35 per cent, which amounts to 2.44 trillion RMB in March 2026, outpacing all the major global economies like Germany at around 19 per cent, the European average at around 14 per cent, and the US and the UK hovering close to 3 per cent.

Wall Street and US markets want continued access to Global capital, as AI has intensified the global capital allocation, and China represents one of the largest untapped pools of savings. This huge financial strength is required to fill the trillion-dollar gap created by the massive speculative investment by top executives in AI, betting it would become profitable in future. US asset managers like BlackRock and Goldman Sachs have long pushed for deeper access to China's retail and institutional investors. Most of these tech and financial giants face regulations, heavy tariffs and manufacturing disruptions. BlackRock, Goldman, Citi want access to Chinese retail and institutional investors; NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Micron want chip sales into China's AI infrastructure buildout, despite export controls; Apple, Boeing, GE Aerospace want supply chain normalisation and market access; Citi, Visa want payment infrastructure penetration into China's consumer economy. They want uncontrolled access to the “second largest economy” in the world. Analysts, after looking at Trump's entourage, frame it as a business pitch meeting rather than a diplomatic mission.