US President Donald Trump, on Thursday, in his trip to Beijing, met Chinese President Xi Jinping for two hours and 15 minutes after an elaborate arrival ceremony. When reporters asked how the talks with Xi went, he said it was “great”. When repeatedly asked about Taiwan, Trump did not engage with reporters as he left the Temple of Heaven. Xi, on the other hand, said that the Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-U.S. relations.

“It’s great. Great place, incredible. China is beautiful,” said US President Donald Trump to the reporter, but he refused to respond to the questions as he posed alongside Xi for photos after they arrived at the Temple of Heaven. Chinese President Xi has said that “Taiwan independence” and cross-Strait peace would decide the stability of the “bilateral” relation. But if mishandled, it would put the nations in a “very dangerous place.”

According to Chinese media reports, the meeting, which lasted over two hours, centred on Taiwan. President Xi's direct warning about "clashes" is a shift from the traditional diplomatic rhetoric.

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The US has repeatedly reaffirmed its clear position of firm support for Taiwan, and the government is very grateful, Executive Yuan spokeswoman Michelle Lee said when asked about the summit between Trump and Xi. Even Jensen Huang, the NVIDIA CEO who is in Trump's camp, has deep personal and professional ties to Taiwan. Taiwan serves as the backbone of NVIDIA's chip manufacturing. By calling for Taiwan independence, China has shifted the premise; it is capitalising on the US being preoccupied with Iran and trade objectives by drawing a “red line”.

This followed a public opening remark at the Great Hall of the People, where Trump said, “You’re a great leader. Sometimes people don’t like me saying it, but I say it anyway, because it’s true.” “It’s an honour to be with you. It’s an honour to be your friend,” Trump said, before adding that “the relationship between China and the USA is going to be better than ever before.”