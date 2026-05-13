/Trump melts down after US media shows Iran retains missile capabilities

US President Donald Trump had a meltdown on the Truth Social platform just before he kicked off his tour to China. Trump lashed out in an aggressive social media post attack on domestic media outlets, accusing them of “aiding and abetting the enemy”. This reaction was triggered by a New York Times report which claimed that despite the victory laps from Trump and Hegseth, Iran has access to most of its missile sites, launchers and underground facilities. The report flags the most alarming statistics, claiming that Iran has restored operational access to 30 of the 33 missile sites it maintains along the Strait of Hormuz, which could threaten US access and threaten its naval blockade.

“When the Fake News says that the Iranian enemy is doing well, militarily, against us, it’s virtual TREASON in that it is such a false, and even preposterous, statement,” wrote Trump in a social media post. '

“When the Fake News says that the Iranian enemy is doing well, militarily, against us, it’s virtual TREASON in that it is such a false, and even preposterous, statement,” said Trump. He called them “losers, ingrates and fools” and accused them of rooting against their own country.

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“Iran had 159 ships in their Navy — Every single ship is now resting at the bottom of the sea,” he continued. “They have no Navy, their Air Force is gone, all Technology is gone, their ‘leaders’ are no longer with us, and the Country is an Economic Disaster.”

The report claimed that Iran has maintained control of 70-75 per cent of it pre-war missile launchers and 70 per cent of its missile stockpile. Iran has regained access to roughly 90 per cent of its underground missile storage and launch facilities nationwide, which were previously made inaccessible due to strikes at the entrances. These are now assessed to be “partially or fully operational,” Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that infrastructure workarounds have pushed active supplies to 120 per cent.

Trump's meltdown comes as he just kicked off his 3-day state visit to China. Just before his trip, he claimed that he does not need China's assistance to resolve the conflict in Iran and open the Strait of Hormuz.