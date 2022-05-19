Why mothers shouldn't make baby formula at home? Here's what experts have to say

Desperate times call for desperate measures as some mothers in the United States opt to make the infant formula substitutes themselves amid a nationwide shortage of baby formula.

US President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to give baby formula manufacturers priority in supplies as the country faces an acute shortage of baby formula.

The crisis has emerged due to the storm of supply chain issues and a massive recall. But the question here is, should mothers use a homemade baby formula to feed their babies? Is it safe?

Importantly, baby formula is a necessity for many families. As the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdowns are lifting, people are now returning to work, including mothers immediately after giving birth. In such situations, they cannot breastfeed and rely upon the baby formula.

The shortage has left the parents desperate as they fear that their infants may starve as they look forward to substitutes. According to Google Trends, searches for "how to make baby formula at home" have increased by 2400% in the past month, a BBC report noted.

Experts warn against using 'homebrew'



The BBC report quoted Dr Steven Abrams, who has warned against using such homemade baby formula. Dr Abrams is the former chair of the American Academy of Paediatrics' Committee on Nutrition.

Dr Abrams said, "The standard by which we develop infant formula is breast milk. We've come to understand breast milk better and better. "If they're not breastfeeding, [the formula] has got to have all the nutrients in there".

Dr Abrams further added that homemade substitutes can be dangerous in the first months of infancy because, at this stage, the baby needs nutrients like iron in its diet, which is critical for brain development.

The report also added that the homemade formulas also pose challenges with sterility. Using it regularly can result in severe malnutrition. In extreme cases, it can be fatal.

One formula recipe said to be from 1960, has been circulating on social media forums. The recipe urges parents to mix evaporated milk, water and Karo corn syrup.

Meanwhile, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) cautions against formulas made at home.

Tanya Altmann, the author of several parenting books and founder of Calabasas Pediatrics in California, told AFP: "I advise my patients not to make homemade infant formula. It won't meet your baby's essential nutritional needs, can be very dangerous to their growth and development and can even make your baby sick."

"Karo syrup was once used to help ease constipation, but it is not advised as it's not effective and can even contain harmful bacteria," she added.

WATCH | US to allow baby formula imports, foreign makers to meet a list of safety standards

Azza Ahmed, an associate professor of nursing at Purdue University, said homemade formula can put a baby at risk of "contamination and infection."

The formula should never be watered down, as this can quickly lead to an imbalance of nutrition, she added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.