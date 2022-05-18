Biden backs Finland and Sweden's 'historic' NATO application

After reports claimed Turkey President Erdogan had blocked talks with Finland and Sweden to join NATO, US President Biden backed the bids from the Nordic countries.

"The United States will work with Finland and Sweden to remain vigilant against any threats to our shared security, and to deter and confront aggression or the threat of aggression" while their bid is considered, Biden said.

Also Read | Turkey blocks talks with Finland, Sweden on NATO membership: Report

Sweden and Finland had jointly bid for NATO's membership on Tuesday. Biden said he strongly supports the "historic applications".

President Erdogan has however criticised both countries of harbouring terrorists referring to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) which Ankara has designated a terrorist organisation.

Watch: Finland and Sweden's NATO membership bids

Erodgan went a step further and had asked the officials of the two countries not to "bother" coming to Turkey for talks.

Sweden and Finland had maintained neutral status in European conflicts for decades, however, after President Putin ordered the "special military operation" against Ukraine pressure grew on both countries to join NATO.

US secretary of state Anthony Blinken had earlier backed Sweden and Finland's bid to join the European military alliance as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg asserted the process will be "swift and smooth".

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE