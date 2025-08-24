/Why are some countries suspending postal services to US? WION explains

Several countries across the world have announced to suspend certain deliveries to the United States, ahead of an end to a long-standing tariff exemption for packages worth $800 or less. Some of the countries to have already taken the measure are Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Italy, France, Belgium, Austria, the United Kingdom, India and Scandinavia.

The move to suspend postal services comes after the Trump administration issued an executive order on 30th July, 2025 under which the duty-free de minimis exemption for goods valued up to USD 800 were withdrawn. However, letters or personal gifts that are valued les than $100 won’t be affected, according to postal operators.

Trump argues that the decision has been taken as part of a fight against illegal drugs. However, several postal companies across the world say that the new rules approved by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on 15th August, 2025, remain unclear.

US-bound air carriers expressing their inability to accept postal consignments after 25th August, 2025, say several processes relating to the designation of “qualified parties” and mechanisms for duty collection and remittance are still not properly defined by CBP leading to them taking this decision.

PostEurop, an association of 53 European postal operators in a statement said, “Critical issues and processes, such as customs duties collection, the data to be collected, and the interaction with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, are not yet clearly defined."

The change will affect international e-commerce, as it will end the fast and affordable way for businesses to ship low-value parcels to their consumers in the US. Consequently, the shipments will be subject to applicable duties, which could increase costs.

What is the de minimis exemption