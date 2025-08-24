/India adds more power to its defence capabilities, DRDO successfully test fires Integrated Air Defence Weapon System

Adding more strength to its defence capabilities, India's Defence Research & Development Organisation successfully conducted the maiden flight tests of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) on Saturday (Aug 23) off the coast of Odisha, said Defence minister Rajnath Singh in a social media post.

Singh congratulating DRDO for the successful launch said, “I congratulate DRDO, India Armed forces and Industry for successful development of IADWS. This unique flight test has established the multi-layered air-defence capability of our country and is going to strengthen area defence for important facilities against enemy aerial threats.”

Senior scientists from DRDO and representatives from the Armed Forces were present at the spot to witness the successful launch.

What is the IADWS defence system

IADWS or Integrated Air Defence Weapon System is a multi-layered air defence system that constitute of all indigenous Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM), Advanced Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles and a high power laser based Directed Energy Weapon(DEW).

The Integrated Air Defence Weapon System during its flight-tests was made to simultaneously engage three different targets, including two high-speed fixed-wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle targets and a multi-copter drone, which were completely destroyed.

All the weapon system components, from missile systems to drone detection & destruction system, weapon system command & control, along with communication and radars performed with great precision.