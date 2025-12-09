/Ex-FBI agents sue Kash Patel, say they were fired for taking a knee to prevent bloodshed: The case explained

A dozen former FBI agents have filed a lawsuit against FBI Director Kash Patel, accusing him of unlawfully firing them for de-escalating a tense situation during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests in the aftermath of the George Floyd killing. The agents were fired in September 2025 for taking a knee during the 2020 protest in Washington, DC. The suit, lodged Monday (Dec 8) in federal court, also names the FBI, the Justice Department, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and the Office of the President.

Fired for refusing to escalate?

The group of former FBI agents — nine women and three men — claim they were dismissed in retaliation for trying to defuse a tense encounter during the nationwide racial justice demonstrations that followed the killing of George Floyd. At the time, they were assigned to counterintelligence and counterterrorism operations in the capital.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read | 6 dead in Cambodia after fresh clashes along Thailand border: Cambodian defence ministry

According to the complaint, the agents were patrolling on June 4, 2020, when they came upon what they described as a "mob" made up of "hostile individuals alongside families with young children". The lawsuit says the agents chose to kneel as a way to calm the situation, avoid provoking violence and prevent the risk of a clash in which someone might grab an agent’s weapon.

Photos of the agents kneeling in their FBI gear circulated widely online, sparking criticism from some who claimed they were taking part in a political protest. But the lawsuit argues the move worked, preventing escalation at a moment when distrust between law enforcement and the public was already high.

The filing says "In addition to de-escalating, the one-legged kneeling position allowed Plaintiffs to maintain control of their firearms and ability to observe the volatile assemblage while demonstrating a level-headed law enforcement presence that avoided the use of unnecessary force against civilians," states the lawsuit filed by former federal prosecutor Mary Dohrmann. "Plaintiffs did not need to discharge their firearms that day," the lawsuit reads, adding, "Plaintiffs saved American lives."

Justice Department review vs Kash Patel

A Justice Department review conducted after the protests found the agents had acted within FBI policy. But after the Trump administration returned, Patel ordered a new internal review in June. Three months later, all twelve agents were fired. Each received a letter accusing them of "unprofessional conduct and a lack of impartiality in carrying out duties, leading to the political weaponisation of government".