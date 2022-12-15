WHO hopes Covid-19 won't be a public emergency in 2023, says seeking information on virus origins from China

As the third anniversary of the Covid-19 pandemic approaches, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday said that it hoped that the virus would no longer be a public health emergency next year.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said "we have come a long way", and the death toll from Covid is now a fifth of what it was a year ago. However, he added that even that is too much.

"Last week, less than 10,000 people lost their lives. That's still 10,000 too many and there is still a lot that all countries can do to save lives," he said, adding, "we are hopeful that at some point next year, we will be able to say that Covid-19 is no longer a global health emergency."

As per AFP Tedros said that as the world looks to living with Covid and as nations look to learn to manage it alongside other respiratory illnesses, it is important to know more about the coronavirus's origins and understand how the pandemic began.

"We continue to call on China to share the data and conduct the studies that we have requested, to better understand the origins of this virus," said Tedros.

The first cases of this deadly virus were identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan. As per Tedros "all hypotheses remain on the table" including the one that alleges that the virus may have escaped from Wuhan's virology laboratories.

A meeting of the WHO emergency committee that advises Tedros on whether a virus constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) will discuss the criteria for ending the coronavirus emergency phase.

The WHO Covid-19 technical lead, Maria Van Kerkhove said that while waves of infection are still expected "it is not what it was in the beginning". The upcoming January committee meeting will look at COvid-19 and its subvariants along with their epidemiology.

As per Van Kerkhove now the deaths are mainly among unvaccinated people or those who are missing a full course of the life-saving vaccines.

