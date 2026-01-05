/Who is William DeFoor, the man arrested for vandalising US Vice President JD Vance’s house in Cincinnati?

A 26-year-old man, William Defoor from Hyde Park, was arrested early on Monday (January 5) for vandalising US Vice President JD Vance’s home in East Walnut Hills. The suspect faces several charges, including criminal damage, criminal trespass, obstructing official business, and felony vandalism. Defoor was seen causing damage to four windows and a vehicle at the property located on William Howard Taft Drive. The US Secret Service and local police detained him shortly after midnight. When informed of his rights, Defoor reportedly responded, “I don’t know.”

The authorities were alerted when federal agents noticed a suspect running east from the scene around 12:15 am. The home was unoccupied, as Vance and his family had left Ohio before the incident. “The US Secret Service is working alongside Cincinnati Police and the US Attorney’s Office to review possible charges,” the agency said in a statement. A representative for JD Vance confirmed that the family had visited Ohio over the weekend but had left before the vandalism occurred.

Who is William DeFoor?

Court records reveal Defoor’s previous legal troubles, including similar charges. In 2024, he was accused of breaking windows at a Hyde Park business, but the case was moved to a mental health docket. He was later given treatment in lieu of a conviction. In 2023, Defoor faced trespassing charges at UC Health’s psychiatric emergency services and was deemed incompetent to stand trial. That case was forwarded to Hamilton County Probate Court.

Additionally, Defoor pleaded guilty to two counts of vandalism in 2022 after causing over $2,000 worth of damage to a Hyde Park business. He was ordered to undergo two years of mental health treatment and pay $5,550 in restitution.