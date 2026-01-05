/India advises citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran amid escalating protest against Khamenei regime

The Indian government has issued a warning to its citizens against traveling to Iran for non-essential purposes, citing recent events in the country. The Ministry of External Affairs advised: Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) in Iran should remain vigilant, steer clear of protests, and stay updated through the Embassy of India in Tehran’s official channels. Those residing in Iran on long-term visas are urged to register with the embassy if they haven’t done so. The unrest in Iran began over rising prices and economic grievances but has expanded to broader human rights concerns. Meanwhile, tensions with the United States are adding to the situation’s complexity, especially after Washington’s military actions in Venezuela involving now-ousted president Nicolas Maduro.

Amid escalating protests in Iran, sparked by economic concerns, Indian student groups have urged the government to take swift action and prepare contingency plans for the thousands of students currently studying in the West Asian nation. The demonstrations, which began in late December 2025, have grown more intense in recent weeks.

Approximately 3,000 Indian medical students, many enrolled in MBBS programs, are studying at universities across Iran, with about 2,000 hailing from the Kashmir Valley. On Friday, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) appealed directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting “immediate intervention” to safeguard the safety, security, well-being, and dignity of Indian students, with particular attention to those from the Kashmir Valley.