/'Enough is enough. Give up your fantasies about annexation': Nordic neighbours rally behind Greenland after Trump's comments

Greenland’s government has sharply rejected renewed remarks by US President Donald Trump suggesting the United States could take control of the Arctic island, calling the idea unacceptable and disrespectful. In an unusually blunt response, Greenland’s Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, condemned what he described as reckless talk of annexation, insisting that the island’s future is not up for debate. He said Greenlanders had reached their limit after repeated comments from the US president implying Washington might seize the territory.

Trump, speaking at the weekend, claimed the United States needed Greenland for security reasons, reviving concerns about potential coercion or military pressure. Greenland is largely self-governing but remains part of the Danish kingdom, with Copenhagen responsible for defence and foreign affairs. Nielsen stressed that while Greenland is willing to engage in dialogue, discussions must respect international law and established diplomatic channels. He criticised what he called provocative statements made through social media rather than formal negotiations, reaffirming that Greenland belongs to its people and will remain so.

Denmark echoed this stance, with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen dismissing the idea that the US could justify taking over Greenland and saying that no country has the right to annex any part of the Danish realm. The European Union also weighed in, reiterating its commitment to national sovereignty and territorial integrity. EU officials said these principles are non-negotiable, particularly when the borders of an EU member state are involved.