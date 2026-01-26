Who is Tom Homan? Trump’s border Czar deployed to Minnesota as ICE protests intensify

As Minneapolis erupts in protests following the second fatal shooting by an ICE agent in less than a month, President Donald Trump announced on Monday (Jan 26) that he is deploying his "Border Czar," Tom Homan, to the city. Homan will take direct command of federal operations on the ground amid a widespread crackdown on undocumented immigrants that has drawn national scrutiny.



Describing Homan as "tough but fair", Trump said, "he will report directly to me." Homan’s arrival is seen as a move to stabilise federal enforcement after the recent deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti sparked intense civil unrest and calls for federal withdrawal from Minnesota.

The US president, however, accepted that Homan "has not been involved in Minnesota" but "knows and likes many of the people there."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump reiterated his allegations that the protests are bing being organised by the Democrats with an alleged 20 billion dollar fraud. "A major investment is going on with respect to massive 20 billion dollar, plus, Welfare Fraud that has taken place in Minnesota and is at least partially responsible for the violent organised protests going on in the streets," he said in a Truth Social post.



He also accused Ilhan Omar of acquiring her wealth through fraud, saying "the DOJ and Congress are looking at Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who left Somalia with nothing a now reportedly worth more than 44 Million Dollar"

Several cities across Minnesota, especially Minneapolis, erupted in protests after agents from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) fatally shot a second woman in less than a month during a high-stakes immigration raid. The victim, 37-year-old intensive care nurse Alex Pretti, was killed on Saturday, January 24, while reportedly attempting to film the federal operation and assist a bystander.

This tragedy follows the earlier death of Renee Good, a mother and poet, who was fatally shot by an ICE agent on January 7 while she was in her vehicle.

Who is Tom Homan?

Tom Homan is a career law enforcement officer and the current "Border Czar" in the second Trump administration. He is a central figure in President Trump's immigration policy, specifically tasked with overseeing the largest mass deportation operation in U.S. history.