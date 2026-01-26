/Watched No Tail to Tell yet? 7 Must-watch k-dramas of Park Solomon

From his role in Sweet Revenge to All of Us Are Dead to Branding in Seongsu, Park Solomon has established himself as one of the renowned actors in the South Korean entertainment industry. Let's take a look at a few of his shows you can binge-watch.
Born in Uzbekistan to parents of Koryo-saram descent Lomon made his debut in 2014 with two drama series, Bride of the Century and 4 Legendary Witches. After appearing in several other roles in the following years, he gained initial heightened attention with his lead role in Sweet Revenge in 2017.
It tells the story of a sweet and quiet 17-year-old at Hanjong High School who is constantly bullied for her name. However, a popular boy at the school always makes sure to protect her.
Lookism tells the story of an 'ugly' boy, Wen Shuai, who finally gets the courage to transfer after being bullied in his original school. He then discovers that he has two very different bodies. One is his original ugly body, and the other is a handsome body.
A love story ensues when an accidental kiss causes a body swap; two ideologically opposed people struggle to navigate each other's lives.