/Who is Nitai Roy Chowdhury, only Hindu minister in Bangladesh's new government?

After sweeping a landslide victory in the 2026 national election, Tarique Rehman's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) formed the new government by Rehman swearing in as the new Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Tuesday (Feb 17). Among the leaders named to be in his cabinet, Nitai Roy Chowdhury's name has come out as the only Hindu leader.

Who is Nitai Roy Chowdhury?

Nitai Roy Chowdhury is a Bangladeshi politician and lawyer who serves as the current Vice Chairman of the BNP. On Tuesday (Feb 17), Chowdhury was sworn in as a minister. He was elected as a Member of Parliament from the Magura-2 constituency in 2026, defeating a candidate from the Jamaat-e-Islami.

Although there is not much information about the portfolio he would get in the next government, reports have suggested that he might get the Ministry of Cultural Affairs. A graduate of the University of Dhaka, he is a seasoned lawyer and has been active in the legal community for decades.

The list of ministers in the cabinet