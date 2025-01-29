US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth revoked the security clearance and security detail of former US Gen Mark Milley on Tuesday (Jan 28). Milley, who served as the highest-ranking military officer, worked under both Donald Trump and Joe Biden's administrations. However, he has been under a political storm for criticising Trump for a long time.

Hegseth further announced an inspector-general review into Milley's record to decide if his rank should be reduced after retirement.

'Would be court-martialed if Trump wins'

A month before the 2024 presidential election, Milley had said that he feared he would be recalled to uniform and court-martialed if Trump won the election.

“He is a walking, talking advertisement of what he’s going to try to do,” Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward quoted Milley in his book as saying.

'A fascist to the core'

Woodward further claimed that Milley received “a non-stop barrage of death threats” after his retirement in 2023.

Woodward quoted Milley as saying, “He (Trump) is the most dangerous person ever. I had suspicions when I talked to you about his mental decline and so forth, but now I realize he’s a total fascist. He is now the most dangerous person in this country."

Milley reportedly called Trump "a fascist to the core".

Biden's pardon before Trump administration

Just before the swearing-in ceremony of Trump on January 20, Joe Biden issued a preemptive pardon for Mark Milley along with other top political foes of Trump.

"These public servants have served our nation with honour and distinction and do not deserve to be the targets of unjustified and politically motivated prosecutions," Biden said in his statement while issuing the pardon.

