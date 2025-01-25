In a late-night session on January 24, the US Senate confirmed Pete Hegseth as the new Secretary of Defense in a highly contentious and closely split vote.

US President Donald Trump celebrated the confirmation on Truth Social, stating, "Congratulations to Pete Hegseth. He will make a great Secretary of Defense!"

Hegseth's nomination faced intense scrutiny due to allegations of sexual assault and workplace misconduct that emerged in recent months. Critics also pointed to his controversial stance against women serving in combat roles and his call to remove military generals as concerns.

Who is Pete Hegseth?

Hegseth, a former Fox News personality and commentator, became a prominent face of the network in 2016 as a co-host of its weekend morning program. He also played a major role in expanding the network’s live and streaming content, hosting the Fox Nation Patriot Awards annually since 2019. These events honour military personnel, first responders and police officers.

Hegseth has written multiple books, with his most recent, The War of Warriors.

Military and political career

Hegseth joined the US Army National Guard in 2003 after graduating from Princeton. In 2004, he served as an infantry platoon leader at Guantanamo Bay. He later deployed to Iraq, earning a Bronze Star, a Combat Infantry Badge, and a second Army Commendation Medal.

In 2012, he served as a senior counterinsurgency instructor in Kabul while deployed to Afghanistan with the Minnesota Army National Guard. That same year, he ran for Senate in Minnesota, though his campaign was unsuccessful.

