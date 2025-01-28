Liang Wenfeng, 39, the man behind DeepSeek, grew up in a modest family in Guangdong, China. His father was a schoolteacher, and Liang pursued his passion for Artificial Intelligence at Zhejiang University. Today, he’s being compared to Sam Altman, the co-founder of OpenAI, for his groundbreaking work in the tech world.

How DeepSeek took over

Liang founded DeepSeek in 2023, calling it a “hobby.” But things changed dramatically after the release of its AI chatbot on January 20, 2025. The chatbot shot to the top of Apple Store downloads, creating a buzz in the global tech market.

A unique team for a big dream

Instead of hiring experienced engineers, Liang built his team with PhD students from China’s top universities like Tsinghua and Peking. These young talents brought fresh ideas to the table, pushing DeepSeek ahead in AI innovation.

From finance to tech

Before DeepSeek, Liang co-founded High-Flyer, China’s first quant hedge fund to raise over 100 billion RMB. Later, he shifted its focus to AI research, laying the foundation for DeepSeek.

Challenges and innovation

Liang prepared for US chip restrictions early by purchasing Nvidia processors and building a powerful chip cluster. By 2022, his team operated 10,000 A100 chips, ensuring DeepSeek could continue advancing its AI models, reported Reuters.

Liang’s vision for DeepSeek goes beyond quick profits. He aims to position China as a leader in tech innovation, taking on global AI giants with determination and creativity.

