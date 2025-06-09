'She lived with me in caves, shelters, even chicken coops': Who is Latifa al-Droubi, Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa's wife?

Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa has recently praised his wife Latifa al-Droubi, saying she has been a pillar of support when his resistance forces fought against the regime of ousted president Bashar al-Assad for over a decade.

Al-Sharaa, who has made several high-profile public appearances with his wife during his state visits, has revealed in recent interviews that the couple had lived in remote mountains and caves, and frequently changed residences due to the political turmoil in Syria.

Latifa lived in caves, shelters, chicken coops

Latifa "lived with me in 49 different homes and followed me from caves to shelters, even chicken coops," said al-Sharaa, who assumed office as transitional president of Syria after the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024.

Latifa's appearances, after being hidden from public view till a few months ago, raised a significant public interest in her.

Here is what you should know about Latifa al-Droubi.

Who is Latifa al-Droubi, Syrian First Lady?



Born in 1984 in Al-Qaryatayn, a rural town in Syria's Homs governorate, Latifa comes from a politically well-known family of Syria.

The mother of three sons has a master's degree in Arabic language and literature.

Hailing from an influential family

Latifa comes from the influential al-Droubi family, whose political history can be traced back to the Ottoman Empire era.

One of Latifa's ancestors was Alaa Al-Din Al-Droubi, according to Turkish media reports.

He was Syria’s second prime minister in 1920 under King Faisal I, but had only a month's stint before being assassinated.

Latifa is also reportedly a relative of the Syrian Islamic scholar Sheikh Abdul Ghafar Al-Droubi.



How Latifa and al-Shaara met

According to reports, Latifa and her future husband, al-Sharaa, met while both were Damascus University students.

They married in 2012, just a year into the Syrian civil war, and from then on, she led a low-profile life.

According to al-Shaara, he often asked her to move to safer places, but she refused.

Observers have pointed out that al-Shaara is taking his wife to high-profile state visits like those in Saudi Arabia and Turkey as he wants to project a more moderate image of his transitional government.