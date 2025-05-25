LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 25, 2025, 09:40 IST | Updated: May 25, 2025, 09:40 IST
US envoy Thomas J Barrack meets Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa | US lifts sanctions on Syria
Videos May 25, 2025, 09:40 IST

US envoy Thomas J Barrack meets Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa | US lifts sanctions on Syria

Just a day after the United States lifted the sanctions on Syria, US ambassador to Turkey and special envoy to Syria Thomas J Barrack met Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa Boy.

Trending Topics

trending videos