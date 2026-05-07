/Who is Jaylan Amhad Davis? 18-year-old turns himself in for Oklahoma 'Sunday Funday' mass shooting

Edmond police have arrested an 18-year-old man for the mass shooting at a nighttime party beside an Oklahoma lake on Sunday night (May 3). The shooting at an Oklahoma campground left one 18-year-old woman dead and 22 other partygoers injured. Police have identified the accused as Jaylan Amhad Davis. According to the police, the shooting erupted after an argument between two women escalated into an altercation between two rival gangs in which at least 80 rounds were fired.

Who is Jaylan Amhad Davis?

18-year-old Jaylan Amhad Davis, the accused in the mass shooting, turned himself in days after the shooting at Arcadia Lake on Sunday. According to KOSU news, Davis is a member of the North Highland Piru gang. A fight had broken out at the party advertised online as "Sunday Funday" between the North Highland Piru gang and another Oklahoma City-area gang.

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The fight started as an argument between two women. However, it is not known whether they were connected to either gang. Davis, as per the report, had earlier convictions on charges including possession of a firearm and robbery. He was adjudicated as a juvenile and youthful offender.

Felony murder charges against suspect

The suspect Jaylan Amhad Davis, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon. However, Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna announced she would be pursuing a felony murder charge for Davis after a woman died from injuries sustained during the shooting. The woman killed was identified as 18-year-old Avianna Smith-Gray. Davis's bond was set at $1 million, according to jail records.

Speaking at a press conference, Edmond Police Chief J.D. Younger said that the investigation was not over. Younger revealed that they believe that at least one more person was involved in the mass shooting and that the search for the second suspect was ongoing.

What happened at the 'Sunday Funday' party?