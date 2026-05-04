/BREAKING | Mass shooting at Oklahoma campground leaves at least 15 wounded

A shooting at a campground near Arcadia Lake in Edmond, Oklahoma, on Sunday (May 3) night left at least 15 people wounded, according to initial reports, prompting a large law enforcement response with multiple ambulances seen leaving the scene.

The Edmond Police Department has confirmed a shooting occurred, but did not immediately provide details on the number of casualties. Officers from the Edmond Police Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, along with additional law enforcement agencies, responded to the area east of East 15th Street and Air Depot at approximately 9:30 PM.

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The scene drew a significant emergency services presence, with witnesses reporting multiple ambulances departing the area in quick succession.

Edmond police said further details would be released shortly. The circumstances of the shooting, including any information about a suspect or motive, had not been confirmed at the time of initial reports.