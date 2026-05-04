/'Public health event': Three dead on Atlantic cruise from mysterious ‘respiratory illness’; WHO confirms hantavirus outbreak

At least three people have died from a mysterious "respiratory illness" on a luxury cruise ship in the Atlantic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed on Sunday. The cause of death, according to the WHO, is hantavirus, an illness usually transmitted from rodents to humans. The global health body revealed that hantavirus has been confirmed in one case. The affected polar cruise ship, the MV Hondius, is operated by Dutch-based tour company Oceanwide Expeditions and was travelling from Ushuaia in Argentina to Cape Verde when the outbreak emerged. The vessel can carry around 170 passengers and 70 crew.

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Cause of death confirmed in one case

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"To date, one case of hantavirus infection has been laboratory confirmed, and there are five additional suspected cases," the WHO said. "Of the six affected individuals, three have died, and one is currently in intensive care in South Africa."

The first person to develop symptoms was a 70-year-old male passenger who died on board. His body is currently on the island of Saint Helena, a British territory in the South Atlantic. His 69-year-old wife also fell ill during the voyage and was evacuated to Johannesburg, where she died in hospital. A third victim, a 69-year-old British national, was also evacuated to South Africa and remains in intensive care.

What is Hantavirus?

Hantavirus is typically contracted through contact with infected rodents, their urine, faeces, bites, or contaminated dust.

Another global pandemic? Can Hantavirus spread from one person to another?

The WHO noted that while person-to-person transmission is rare, it is possible, and the illness can cause severe respiratory disease and haemorrhagic fever. The organisation said it was facilitating medical evacuations, conducting a full risk assessment, and supporting those still on board.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency was working with the ship's operators and affected member states. "Rapid, coordinated action is critical to contain risks and protect public health," he wrote on X.