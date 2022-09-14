Who is Ivan Pechorin? Another Russian businessman dies under mysterious circumstances

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Ivan Pechorin, a Russian energy executive, has died under mysterious circumstances as he reportedly fell from a speeding boat on Saturday night. A report by CNN mentioned that was found dead in Vladivostok.

Pechorin was the top manager for the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic.

A statement from the company published Monday read: "On September 12, 2022, it became known about the tragic death of our colleague, Ivan Pechorin, Managing Director for the Aviation Industry of the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic."

"Ivan's death is an irreparable loss for friends and colleagues, a great loss for the corporation. We offer our sincere condolences to family and friends," it further added.

Citing the administration of Vladivostok, the Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti reported that Ivan's body was found near the village of Beregovoe.

Local media reports mentioned that Pechorin drowned on September 10 near Cape Ignatyev in Vladivostok.

Ivan Pechorin is at least the ninth on the list of prominent Russian businessmen, who have reportedly died by suicide or under unexplained circumstances. since late January.

Among those, six were associated with Russia's two largest energy companies.

Recently, Lukoil's chairman Ravil Maganov died. In the first week of September, reports emerged that Maganov died after falling out of the window of a hospital in Moscow.

